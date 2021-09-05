Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

