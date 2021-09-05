SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on October 20th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36. SEEK has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

