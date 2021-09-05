Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.55

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.