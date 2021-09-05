PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $25.44.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
