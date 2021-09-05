PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

