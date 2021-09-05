WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

