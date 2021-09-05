Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

