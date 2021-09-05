IMC Chicago LLC Invests $417,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after buying an additional 156,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

