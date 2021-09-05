WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $74,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,861,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.