HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 508,311 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $38,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

