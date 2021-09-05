HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

STIP opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

