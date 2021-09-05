HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.46 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.