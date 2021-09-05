Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 74.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 324,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 138,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 143.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 141,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

