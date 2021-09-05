Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CPLP opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

