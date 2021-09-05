Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

