8,191 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

SPSC stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

