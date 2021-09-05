Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

