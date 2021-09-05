Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $264.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,724 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $264,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

