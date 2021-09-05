Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FL opened at $57.18 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.