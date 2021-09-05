Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $221.38

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.38.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $219.89 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

