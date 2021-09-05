Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $114.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

