$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.