Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 13.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ferrari by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 41.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

