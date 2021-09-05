Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $590.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

