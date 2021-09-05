Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.