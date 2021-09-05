Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 733 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.78 and a 200-day moving average of $360.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.