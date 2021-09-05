Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

