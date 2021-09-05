Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,977 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

