Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,868 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

