Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.