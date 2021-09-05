Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $2,261,152. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

