First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.