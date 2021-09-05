Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

