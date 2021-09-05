Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
