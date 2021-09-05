Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $33.85 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $779.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.