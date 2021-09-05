Austal Limited (ASB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 20th

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43.

Get Austal alerts:

In other news, insider Michael(Mick) McCormack acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$207,600.00 ($148,285.71).

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.