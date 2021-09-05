OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $45.50 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

