OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $45.50 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

