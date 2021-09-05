The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The Toro has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

