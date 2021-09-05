Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $704.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $715.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

