Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

NYSE:BLL opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

