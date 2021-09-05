Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 380 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

