Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 50,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,427 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

