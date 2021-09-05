Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$6.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

