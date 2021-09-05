Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,324 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,866.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.