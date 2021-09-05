Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.61 and its 200 day moving average is $532.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

