Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $164,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

