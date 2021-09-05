Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $161,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 740.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

DTE stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.