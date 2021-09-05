United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

