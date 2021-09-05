Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $154,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

