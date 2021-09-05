Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 5,639 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.