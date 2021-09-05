FlypMe (FYP) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $2,956.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00122514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00835492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047257 BTC.

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

