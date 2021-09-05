CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $736,263.43 and approximately $37,706.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00157647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00190416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.63 or 0.07829822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,071.93 or 0.99845009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.00984321 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

